Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter Rouse

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bn5pD_0kBipZXI00
Walter Rouse on the sidelines at Stanford.Photo by(Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska football landed a commitment from former Stanford offensive lineman Walter Rouse on Wednesday. Rouse made the announcement via Twitter.

Rouse started in 40 games at Stanford, and was a four-year starter. He also has several accolades to his name. Rouse was a freshman All-American in 2019 and All-PAC-12 in honorable mention in 2020. He played 1,383 snaps in the past two seasons, including 733 in 2021, as noted by Inside Nebraska’s Steve Marik.

He came to Stanford as a three-star recruit, and had several offers on the table before committing to the program. He had 37 offers on the table, including Northwestern, Notre Dame, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina, and Ohio State.

Rouse gives Nebraska an immediate starter at left tackle. Left tackle was a position where Nebraska football struggled last season. Quarterback Casey Thompson did not have a ton of time to throw.

Health was an issue at the position as well. Teddy Prochazka started in three games last season before going down with an injury during the Georgia Southern game.

The 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class is strong, and the transfer class is strong as well. The class itself has nine transfers in total. Most recently, the program was able to land former Virginia wide receiver Billy Kemp. The 2023 recruiting class has a mix of high school recruits and transfers, as Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football coaching staff look to build out the program.

It will be intriguing to see who else Nebraska football adds into the program. Right now, Nebraska has focused on the line, and they have been able to land several recruits, as well as offensive lineman Ben Scott in the transfer portal.

The line needed to be a focus for Nebraska football heading into next season, and so far they have managed to add some pieces to the offensive line unit.

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football.

