Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 season

Anthony Grant during a game. Photo by (Michael Bruntz/ USA Today Sports)

Nebraska football running back Anthony Grant announced he would return for the 2023 season on Monday evening. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Grant had a stellar 2022 season for Nebraska. He ran for 915 yards on 218 carries, to go along with six touchdowns. The running back had four games of over 100 yards on the season. His best total came on September 3, when he ran for 189 yards against the University of North Dakota.

Nebraska football ran the ball sporadically in the 2022 season. There is potential for Grant to improve on those numbers, as the Nebraska football coaching staff is more run-oriented. The work that the coaching staff has historically done with offensive lines should also be able to help Grant as well.

This announcement is a big one for the program. Both Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen are returning, and that gives the Huskers a two-headed monster in the backfield. Grant was able to put up decent numbers on a line and team that struggled in 2022. On top of all this, Gabe Ervin and Rahmir Johnson are also in the fold. They should be able to help give the Nebraska football program depth at the position.

It will be intriguing to see what type of numbers Grant will be able to put up for a program that is looking to get more from the rushing attack. This announcement gives the program additional stability, as they look to put together a winning season for the 2023 campaign.