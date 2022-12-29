Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan Nation

Ethan Nation during a practice Photo by Rusty Mansell/247Sports

Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and they got two more Crystal Ball predictions on Thursday in their favor. OUInsider’s Parker Thune and 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong all put Crystal Balls in for corner Ethan Nation.

Nation is the 75th overall corner in the 2023 class, and the 68th overall player in his class from the state of Georgia per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is a three-star recruit, and has a numerical rating of 87.

He measures in at five-foot-10, 165 pounds. One of Nation’s greatest assets is his speed. This is something the Nebraska football program wants in the program. Speed is a key component of what head coach Matt Rhule and his staff want. This helps Nation when he tries to make a play defensively. He can come down quickly and make a tackle.

He would give Nebraska football an athletic corner that is not limited to just coverage abilities. This could be a major benefit, particularly in a 3-3-5 defense. The ability to be versatile on the football field is something that Nation can bring to the table.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 28th nationally, per the 247Sports Team rankings. Both Nation and edge-rusher Cameron Lenhardt will be announcing their decisions at the All-American Bowl next Tuesday, January 3. Nebraska could be in for a big evening of commitments, as they look to round out the 2023 class.

It’s very clear that Rhule and this Nebraska football coaching staff want to land impact players. Landing a player like Nation could help jumpstart the Nebraska football secondary.