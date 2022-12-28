Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft

Garrett Nelson during a game. Photo by (Rebecca S. Gratz/AP)

Nebraska football edge rusher Garrett Nelson declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday afternoon. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Nelson spent four seasons in the Nebraska football program. His best season came in 2022, when he recorded 65 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 12 games. He recorded six tackles twice in the 2022 season, the first occurrence coming against North Dakota. The linebacker then followed that up with a six-tackle performance against Wisconsin on November 19.

Nelson recorded 167 total tackles during his time with the Nebraska football program. He emerged as more of an edge-rusher this season and was a key part of a Nebraska pass rush that tallied 21 sacks on the season. Nelson was of particular interest to Nebraska football fans, as he grew up in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He started every game in the 2022 season, extending his streak to 32 consecutive starts.

He began his career as one of five in-state scholarship players from the 2019 class. It was evident he was going to have success on the football field early, as he was a semifinalist for the 2018 Butkus Award at the high school level, per his biography on Nebraska’s athletic website.

It will be intriguing to see where he will be selected, as the NFL places a high priority on edge rushers. Nelson is a talented football player and has the talent to find himself on an NFL roster. With the influx of edge rushers in college football, it may be difficult to get selected in the draft. However, there is always the possibility that he could be picked up as an undrafted free agent.