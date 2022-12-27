Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL Draft

Chancellor Brewington during a practice. Photo by (Michael Bruntz/247Sports)

Nebraska football tight and Chancellor Brewington declared for the NFL Draft on Monday. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Brewington began his Nebraska football career in 2021. He played in 10 games, catching three passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. He had a bit more of an impact in 2021, as he caught 11 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. The tight end caught the touchdown against North Dakota.

Brewington finished his Nebraska football career with 14 receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to his time with Nebraska, he spent his playing days at Northern Alabama. He caught 19 passes for 642 yards and three touchdowns. His best season came in 2017, when he recorded 31 receptions for 396 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be intriguing to see where, and if, he gets drafted. This now leaves a bit of a hole in the Nebraska football tight end room. The main headliner in the room is Thomas Fidone. Nebraska football has seen what Fidone could do in spurts, but he has not been able to put it together for a full season due to injury.

This is a bit of a loss for Nebraska football, as it takes experience out of the room. Now, Nebraska football will need somebody to step up at the position. The next man up could be a player already on the roster, like Fidone. Nebraska football could also look at options via the transfer portal.

It will be intriguing to see what Nebraska football does at the position. They do have several candidates that can step up and make an impact. However, the lack of proven depth could be a cause for concern heading into 2023.