Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh Fleeks

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTar0_0jqUDsmr00
Josh Fleeks at Baylor.Photo byRon Jenkins/Getty Images

Nebraska football landed a Baylor transfer on Wednesday in Josh Fleeks. This was first reported by On3's Nikki Chavenelle.

Fleeks was a four-star recruit. He was the 50th overall wide receiver in his class, and the 40th overall player in his class from the state of Texas per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was the running back MVP at The Opening Dallas regional on March 5, 2017.

Fleets played in five seasons for the Bears. He was fourth on the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2020. He recorded 21 receptions for 181 yards and a touchdown. He was named to the 2019 preseason All- Big 12 fourth team.

The speedster finished his career at Baylor with 69 receptions for 707 yards and three touchdowns in 41 games.

One of the things that makes him explosive for this offense is his ability to make things happen after the catch. As soon as he gets to the football, he can turn and run upfield quickly. He also has the ability to return kicks and does a nice job of getting into open space and evading defenders.

Speed is something that the Nebraska football coaching staff has wanted with this roster. Fleeks fits the bill in this respect. It’s clear why this coaching staff wants him. He fits Nebraska’s offensive style well, and he fits what Matt Rhule wants in terms of speed. The type of speed can lend itself to end-arounds and other ways to open up the offense.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 29th overall nationally, and 27th in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Transfers have been a key part of this Nebraska class, and Fleeks ranks as the highest-rated transfer of the group.

It will be intriguing to see what kind of packages Nebraska football use him in. Fleeks has the potential to be a dynamic player in this offense. He has the type of talent needed in today’s offensive-minded game of college football.

