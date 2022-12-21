Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a program

Husker fans release balloons at Memorial Stadium. Photo by (Brett Baker/KOLN)

Nebraska football landed another big addition in linebacker Eric Fields. Fields made the announcement via Twitter

He is a three-star linebacker. He is the 98th overall linebacker in the 2023 class, and the 15th overall player in his class from the state of Oklahoma per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Fields played at Ardmore High School in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He was a solid tackler for the program, and speed is also something that he brings to the table. The combination of his tackling and speed helped him pile up statistics last season. He had 180 tackles as a senior in 10 games, per 247Sports’ Brian Christopherson.

He has the ability to close on offensive players very quickly. As a result, this makes him excellent in several areas. Coverage and run defense are two things in particular that he excels in. His instincts allow him to see the entire field, and he is able to cover ground quickly. This type of play style is going to be important in the Big Ten, as stopping the run is paramount. Fields should be able to fit in a 3-3-5. The speed and versatility should be able to help him succeed in this defense.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 29th overall nationally, per the 247Sports Team Rankings. The Nebraska football coaching staff has done a nice job of finalizing talent on the roster, and bringing in players.

Fields could be a game changer for Nebraska football at the linebacker position. His speed is noticeable, and he has the tools to be a key part of the Nebraska football defense for years to come.