Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to Huskers

Malachi Coleman during a visit.

Nebraska football landed a major commitment on Wednesday, as 2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman committed to the program. He made the announcement via video as well as on Twitter.

He is the third overall athlete in the class, and the top player in the 2023 class from the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports rankings. The athlete holds a numerical rating of 96 from 247 sports.

He was recruited to the program by Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule for this class. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph did recruit him while the latter was still a part of the Nebraska football program.

Coleman had a busy couple of days before he signed on Wednesday. He took an official visit to Michigan on December 16, and a Crystal Ball prediction from Steve Wilfong on December 18 had him going to Colorado. Wilfong then flipped his prediction on December 19.

Coleman has tremendous athletic ability. He can make things happen after the catch and does a good job of turning upfield quickly. The wide receivers shows tremendous blocking ability, and that could help him in the collegiate game, especially with the heavy run styles in the Big Ten.

This is a massive get for Nebraska as it gives them an immediate playmaker that could play right away. The fact that Coleman is in-state is also a big bonus. This coaching staff has made it a priority keep in-state talent home as well as bring additional in-state talent to the class.

Coleman can also play the defensive end position, and this is something that is coaching staff could explore, as they look to develop the pieces on the defensive line. However, he could undoubtedly make an impact at the wide receiver position.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 31st in the country, and has a transfer ranking of 32, per the 247Sports Team Rankings. Coleman is the top recruit in the 2023 class, and adds another name in what has been a busy couple of weeks for recruiting.

