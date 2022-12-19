Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to program

Prince during a practice. Photo by Jordan Scruggs/247Sports

Nebraska football landed a major commit on Monday afternoon, as 2023 four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen committed to the program. The edge-rusher made the announcement on Twitter .

He is the 24th overall in the 2023 class, and the overall player in this class from the state of Texas per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He holds a numerical rating of 92. In addition to Nebraska, he also had 22 offers on the table. Umanmielen took an official visit this past weekend, and what was a busy couple of days for Nebraska.

He comes from Manor High School, in Manor, Texas. He recorded 65 tackles and eight sacks last season. His 2021 campaign was an even better one for him, as he recorded 64 tackles as well as 13 sacks.

He brings an instant pass-rushing presence to Nebraska. He uses his physicality to get the best of his matchup. Some of his biggest assets are his long arms and pure speed. The combination of those two allows him to get into the offensive backfill quickly. He uses a combination of speed and pass-rushing moves to be able to evade blockers. If he can’t get to the quarterback, he is able to hurry him in the process.

His size is also an intriguing part of his makeup as an athlete. He measures in at six-foot-four, 235 pounds. This is the type of pass-rusher that Nebraska football needs, especially with the departure of Ochaun Mathis.

This commitment adds to what is becoming a very strong 2023 recruiting class for Nebraska. The class currently ranks 44th overall in the country per the 247Sports Team Rankings.

It will be interesting to see what other type of commitments Nebraska football can land before this signing timeframe is over. One thing is for sure, they are making an impact on the recruiting trail, and are resonating with recruits.