Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to program

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0GZL_0jmTGFm000
Stewart during a game.Photo by(Brian Dohn/247Sports)

Nebraska football landed its third commitment of the day as 2023 three-star safety Rahmir Stewart committed to the program. Stewart is the top safety in the state of Pennsylvania. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Stewart ranks 59th overall safety in the 2023 class, and the 14th overall player in his class from the state of Pennsylvania per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical ranking of 87 according to 247Sports.

He received several offers from big-time schools. Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and USC were among the schools that sent an offer his way. He took a visit to Nebraska on Friday.

Stewart measures in at five-foot-11, 195 pounds. His best assets are his instincts and his ability to get to the football quickly. As soon as the football is snapped, he is able to come over and make a play. He is also very good at getting out of his break and making a tackle. His skill set is the type that Nebraska football would utilize in a 3-3-5 defense. He has the versatility that is needed to be a playmaker.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class is skyrocketing up the rankings after a big Saturday. The class ranks 55th overall nationally, per the 247Sports Team Rankings. Stewart had a bunch of reasons for committing to the Nebraska football program. One of them was his relationship with defensive coordinator Tony White. He appreciated what White had to say, as he told Husker 247’s Brian Dohn.

"I've been talking to him this whole weekend," Stewart said. "I was being recruited by him at Syracuse so I am definitely familiar with him and his schemes. I love it because it is an extra defensive back on the field with different physical traits. I like coach Tony White because he is pretty straight forward, an honorable guy, and hopefully he can lead us to a championship and to be one of the top 25 defenses in college football."

It will be intriguing to see if the Nebraska football coaching staff makes any more moves in terms of commitments this weekend. Saturday was a busy day for the program. Nebraska football is looking to finalize the 2023 class and these commitments will help do that.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rahmir Stewart# Nebraska Football

Comments / 0

Published by

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football. I also dabble in Nebraska basketball news as well as baseball and volleyball.

Lincoln, NE
432 followers

More from The Great Cornholio

Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh Fleeks

Josh Fleeks at Baylor.Photo byRon Jenkins/Getty Images. Nebraska football landed a Baylor transfer on Wednesday in Josh Fleeks. This was first reported by On3's Nikki Chavenelle.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a program

Husker fans release balloons at Memorial Stadium.Photo by(Brett Baker/KOLN) Nebraska football landed another big addition in linebacker Eric Fields. Fields made the announcement via Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to Huskers

Malachi Coleman during a visit.Photo byMichael Bruntz/247Sports. Nebraska football landed a major commitment on Wednesday, as 2023 four-star athlete Malachi Coleman committed to the program. He made the announcement via video as well as on Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to Huskers

A balloon after a game/Photo by(Rebecca S. Gratz.AP Photo. Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the day on Monday from offensive\defensive lineman Jason Maciejczak. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to program

Prince during a practice.Photo byJordan Scruggs/247Sports. Nebraska football landed a major commit on Monday afternoon, as 2023 four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen committed to the program. The edge-rusher made the announcement on Twitter .

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program

Collier during his days at Florida.Photo by(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoyd

Memorial Stadium during a game.Photo by(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN)) Nebraska football had a busy recruiting day on Saturday, and the first commitment came from 2023 wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff

Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to Huskers

Tridtsn Alvano at Kohls CampPhoto by(Kohl's Kicking/247Sports) Nebraska football picked up a commitment from kicker Tristan Alvano on Friday afternoon, as they continue to grow their 2023 recruiting class. Alvano made the announcement on Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers

Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting Huskers

Malik Hornsby with ArkansasPhoto byNelson Chenault/USA Today Sports. Nebraska football is set to have a bunch of visitors on campus this weekend. One of the more intriguing names is Arkansas transfer quarterback Malik Hornsby. He is visiting campus on Thursday, and will stay through the weekend, as reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron Jones

Kron JonesPhoto by(Michael Clark/247Sports) Nebraska football has been busy over the past couple of days in recruiting. Several predictions were put in for the program, including running back Kyron Jones committing to the program. Bryan Munson of On3 put in the prediction.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program

Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere Safeeullah

The Nebraska football field during a gamePhoto by(Eric Francis\Getty images) Nebraska football got another commitment on Monday afternoon, following a busy weekend. 2023 corner Syncere Safeeullah committed to the program. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from Huskers

William Watson on a visitPhoto by(Jeremy Birmingham/On3) Nebraska football lost a commitment on Sunday afternoon as 2023 quarterback William Watson flipped from the Huskers to Virginia Tech per a report from Peter Warren of On3.com.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco Ortiz

Marco Ortiz while at Florida.Photo by(Jamie Gilbert/Getty Images) Nebraska football received another commitment on Sunday afternoon. The program landed former Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz, according to a report from Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program

Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL Draft

Ochaun Mathis during a practice.Photo by(Michael Bruntz/247Sports) Nebraska football received an update on one of their players Friday night. Defensive end Ochaun Mathis announced that he was going to the NFL draft. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coach

Donovan Raiola at a press conference.Photo by(Greg Smith/Hail Varsity) Nebraska football officially announced the hiring of Donovan Raiola as the program’s offensive line coach, per a tweet from the football program.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy