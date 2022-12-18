Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to program

Stewart during a game. Photo by (Brian Dohn/247Sports)

Nebraska football landed its third commitment of the day as 2023 three-star safety Rahmir Stewart committed to the program. Stewart is the top safety in the state of Pennsylvania. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Stewart ranks 59th overall safety in the 2023 class, and the 14th overall player in his class from the state of Pennsylvania per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He has a numerical ranking of 87 according to 247Sports.

He received several offers from big-time schools. Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and USC were among the schools that sent an offer his way. He took a visit to Nebraska on Friday.

Stewart measures in at five-foot-11, 195 pounds. His best assets are his instincts and his ability to get to the football quickly. As soon as the football is snapped, he is able to come over and make a play. He is also very good at getting out of his break and making a tackle. His skill set is the type that Nebraska football would utilize in a 3-3-5 defense. He has the versatility that is needed to be a playmaker.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class is skyrocketing up the rankings after a big Saturday. The class ranks 55th overall nationally, per the 247Sports Team Rankings. Stewart had a bunch of reasons for committing to the Nebraska football program. One of them was his relationship with defensive coordinator Tony White. He appreciated what White had to say, as he told Husker 247’s Brian Dohn.

"I've been talking to him this whole weekend," Stewart said. "I was being recruited by him at Syracuse so I am definitely familiar with him and his schemes. I love it because it is an extra defensive back on the field with different physical traits. I like coach Tony White because he is pretty straight forward, an honorable guy, and hopefully he can lead us to a championship and to be one of the top 25 defenses in college football."

It will be intriguing to see if the Nebraska football coaching staff makes any more moves in terms of commitments this weekend. Saturday was a busy day for the program. Nebraska football is looking to finalize the 2023 class and these commitments will help do that.