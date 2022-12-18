Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program

Collier during his days at Florida. Photo by (Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Collier was a four-star recruit, and originally committed to Florida on August 10, 2020. He played five games in two seasons at Florida, registering two total tackles. He was used mostly on special teams duty during his time at Florida.

The addition of Collier adds to what has been a busy couple of weeks for Nebraska football. Collier is the second Florida transfer in the 2023 class, with long snapper Marco Ortiz being the other one.

Collier was a very physical player at the high school level. His coverage ability was one of his strong suits. He also has the ability to deflect passes and has long arms that help with reach. These traits could help in terms of coverage and defending the run. Those are two major things in the Big Ten.

This could be a classic case of a fresh start for a player with a new program. Collier was a highly-touted recruit out of high school. He was invited to the All-American Bowl, and was a four-start recruit. Collier does possess talent, and it will be up to Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football coaching staff to find it.

Nebraska’s 2023 transfer class now ranks 26th in the country per the 247Sports Rankings. There could be more news on that front this weekend, as Nebraska football finishes up with visitors in the 2023 class.

It will be intriguing to see who else commits for the 2023 class, as the program looks to put the finishing touches on that group. One thing is for certain: The program is adding athletes and new faces at a high rate.