Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoyd

Memorial Stadium during a game. Photo by (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

Nebraska football had a busy recruiting day on Saturday, and the first commitment came from 2023 wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd.

Lloyd is the 82nd overall athlete in the 2023 class, and the ninth overall player in his class from the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He was recruited by Nebraska, North Dakota, and Northern Iowa. His primary recruiter was offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield, while his secondary recruiter was Evan Cooper.

One of the biggest aspects of Lloyd’s game is his speed. He won the Nebraska class A State Championships as a junior by recording a 10.54 mark in the 100 m long jump. His speed helped him translate success to the football field as well. He caught 44 passes for 784 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, and helped Omaha Westside win a state title.

This is a big get for the program in terms of in-state commitments. Much of Lloyd’s involvement with Nebraska came within the last couple of months. The program officially offered him on November 27, and he took an official visit on December 9.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class is on a roll. This is the second commitment of the weekend for the program. The class itself currently ranks 58th overall nationally, and has a transfer ranking of 26. We are beginning to see the new coaching staff’s imprint on this class, and it is helping yield positive results on the recruiting trail.

It will be intriguing to see what other news comes Nebraska’s way in terms of recruiting. This class has been well-put together by the current staff. Now, it’s going to be about adding the final pieces for the 2023 class as well as looking forward to 2024.