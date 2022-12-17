Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff

Simpson during practice. Photo by Christopher Stock/South Dade News Leader

It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.

Simpson was most recently the head coach at Homestead High School in Florida. His teams had success, as they made it to the state title game this year, and won 11 games the year before.

Simpson played two seasons at Temple, totaling 32 tackles and two sacks. His best season came in 2006. Simpson recorded 29 total tackles and two sacks on the season.

This is an interesting hire for the coaching staff, as they continue to round out assistants. The fact that Simpson will be able to be a recruiter is important for the program as well. He is familiar with Florida high school football recruiting, and that could help Nebraska football as they look to make headway in the state.

This is another case of Matt Rhule bringing in familiarity to the coaching staff. The staff has shown that they are going to recruit at a high level, and bringing in a coach such as Simpson will be able to help with that. They have several coaches that will be able to recruit multiple areas of the country. Simpson is no exception. It will be intriguing to see who else will be added to the staff, as the staff itself comes into focus.