Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting Huskers

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykJuR_0jjw7nIC00
Malik Hornsby with ArkansasPhoto byNelson Chenault/USA Today Sports

Nebraska football is set to have a bunch of visitors on campus this weekend. One of the more intriguing names is Arkansas transfer quarterback Malik Hornsby. He is visiting campus on Thursday, and will stay through the weekend, as reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Hornsby spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Arkansas. He went 18-of-39 for his career, throwing for 314 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

He does have connections with this current coaching staff. Matt Rhule recruited him while the latter was at Baylor. Hornsby is from Missouri City, Texas and speed is an important part of his game. He ran a 10.88 in the 100 m dash in high school as a junior.

He was also a highly-regarded quarterback in high school. He threw for 2,279 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns as well.

This could be an intriguing fit for Nebraska. There is still no definitive answer as to what current quarterback Casey Thompson plans to do with his future. Hornsby could be a key piece if Thompson decides to leave. Nebraska has made it clear that they want to try to find a quarterback in the transfer portal. Even if Thompson plans to stay, Nebraska needs an overhaul in the quarterback room.

Hornsby is intriguing because of his speed. The coaching staff wants to have as many fast players on the field as possible. The fact that he is a quarterback could fill several needs at once. This is a program that is going to be built on speed, and Hornsby would fit the bill.

It will be intriguing to see not only what Nebraska does at the position, but if Hornsby commits to the program. The connection with Rhule could help Nebraska land Hornsby, which would be important as the quarterback room takes shape.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Malik Hornsby# Nebraska Football

Comments / 0

Published by

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football. I also dabble in Nebraska basketball news as well as baseball and volleyball.

Lincoln, NE
410 followers

More from The Great Cornholio

Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to program

Stewart during a game.Photo by(Brian Dohn/247Sports) Nebraska football landed its third commitment of the day as 2023 three-star safety Rahmir Stewart committed to the program. Stewart is the top safety in the state of Pennsylvania. He made the announcement on Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program

Collier during his days at Florida.Photo by(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands speedy wideout in Jaylen LIoyd

Memorial Stadium during a game.Photo by(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN)) Nebraska football had a busy recruiting day on Saturday, and the first commitment came from 2023 wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Phillip Simpson added to coaching staff

Simpson during practice.Photo byChristopher Stock/South Dade News Leader. It has been a busy week for Nebraska football in terms of making moves. In addition to landing a commitment, they also made a staff move on Friday. Former Temple defensive lineman Philip Simpson is joining the Nebraska football coaching staff as an assistant defensive line coach and recruiter. This news was first reported by Hail Varsity’s Brady Oltmans.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to Huskers

Tridtsn Alvano at Kohls CampPhoto by(Kohl's Kicking/247Sports) Nebraska football picked up a commitment from kicker Tristan Alvano on Friday afternoon, as they continue to grow their 2023 recruiting class. Alvano made the announcement on Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers

Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron Jones

Kron JonesPhoto by(Michael Clark/247Sports) Nebraska football has been busy over the past couple of days in recruiting. Several predictions were put in for the program, including running back Kyron Jones committing to the program. Bryan Munson of On3 put in the prediction.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program

Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere Safeeullah

The Nebraska football field during a gamePhoto by(Eric Francis\Getty images) Nebraska football got another commitment on Monday afternoon, following a busy weekend. 2023 corner Syncere Safeeullah committed to the program. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from Huskers

William Watson on a visitPhoto by(Jeremy Birmingham/On3) Nebraska football lost a commitment on Sunday afternoon as 2023 quarterback William Watson flipped from the Huskers to Virginia Tech per a report from Peter Warren of On3.com.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco Ortiz

Marco Ortiz while at Florida.Photo by(Jamie Gilbert/Getty Images) Nebraska football received another commitment on Sunday afternoon. The program landed former Florida Gators long snapper Marco Ortiz, according to a report from Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program

Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT) Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL Draft

Ochaun Mathis during a practice.Photo by(Michael Bruntz/247Sports) Nebraska football received an update on one of their players Friday night. Defensive end Ochaun Mathis announced that he was going to the NFL draft. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coach

Donovan Raiola at a press conference.Photo by(Greg Smith/Hail Varsity) Nebraska football officially announced the hiring of Donovan Raiola as the program’s offensive line coach, per a tweet from the football program.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekend

A Nebraska Football belmetPhoto by(Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program will be hosting several players for visits this weekend. One of the visitors will be offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinator

Whites on the field with Syracuse.Photo by(Dennis Nett/ Syracuse.com) Nebraska football has hired former Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White for the same position, according to reports from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Read full story
2 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portal

Jimari Butler during a game against Iowa.Photo by(Matthew Holst/Getty Images) Nebraska football outside linebacker Jimari Butler entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. He made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, and this was confirmed in a report from Michael Bruntz of 247Sports.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice Turner

Fans during the Nebraska gamePhoto by(Eric Francis/Getty Images. Nebraska football landed its first commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Tuesday afternoon. The program landed receiver Brice Turner. Turner made the announcement on Twitter.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program Saturday

Elijah Jeudy during practicePhoto byBrian Perroni/247Sports. Nebraska football will have a visitor on Saturday, as former Texas A&M defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy will be visiting Nebraska this Saturday per Mike Schaefer of 247Sports.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy