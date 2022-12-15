Nebraska Football: QB Malik Hornsby visiting Huskers

Malik Hornsby with Arkansas Photo by Nelson Chenault/USA Today Sports

Nebraska football is set to have a bunch of visitors on campus this weekend. One of the more intriguing names is Arkansas transfer quarterback Malik Hornsby. He is visiting campus on Thursday, and will stay through the weekend, as reported by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

Hornsby spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Arkansas. He went 18-of-39 for his career, throwing for 314 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions.

He does have connections with this current coaching staff. Matt Rhule recruited him while the latter was at Baylor. Hornsby is from Missouri City, Texas and speed is an important part of his game. He ran a 10.88 in the 100 m dash in high school as a junior.

He was also a highly-regarded quarterback in high school. He threw for 2,279 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior in 2019. He also rushed for 17 touchdowns as well.

This could be an intriguing fit for Nebraska. There is still no definitive answer as to what current quarterback Casey Thompson plans to do with his future. Hornsby could be a key piece if Thompson decides to leave. Nebraska has made it clear that they want to try to find a quarterback in the transfer portal. Even if Thompson plans to stay, Nebraska needs an overhaul in the quarterback room.

Hornsby is intriguing because of his speed. The coaching staff wants to have as many fast players on the field as possible. The fact that he is a quarterback could fill several needs at once. This is a program that is going to be built on speed, and Hornsby would fit the bill.

It will be intriguing to see not only what Nebraska does at the position, but if Hornsby commits to the program. The connection with Rhule could help Nebraska land Hornsby, which would be important as the quarterback room takes shape.