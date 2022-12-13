Nebraska Football lands prediction for RB Kyron Jones

Kron Jones Photo by (Michael Clark/247Sports)

Nebraska football has been busy over the past couple of days in recruiting. Several predictions were put in for the program, including running back Kyron Jones committing to the program. Bryan Munson of On3 put in the prediction.

Jones committed to North Carolina State on October 1, 2022. He is the 45th overall running back in the 2023 class, and the 21st overall player in his class from the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports composite rankings. He has a numerical rating of 88 from 247Sports.

He had an extensive offer sheet, including from the likes of Georgia, Nebraska, Michigan State, Miami, and North Carolina. He is set to visit Nebraska on Friday. Speed is an element of his game, as he can run a 10.60 100-meter dash, per his 247Sports profile. Jones most recently visited Georgia.

Measuring in at 6 feet, 200 pounds, Jones is an explosive runner. As soon as the ball is snapped, he can find holes quickly and immediately burst through. He is a north-south runner that shows immediate speed burst as soon as he hits the open field. He could be a very solid running back in the Big Ten, especially under the guidance of running backs coach EJ Barthel.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 66th in the country per the 247Sports Rankings. Matt Rhule and the rest of the Nebraska football coaching staff have added their flare in the class, as they have landed four commitments, including a transfer in Florida long snapper Marco Ortiz. The coaching staff has been busy on the recruiting trail over the past couple days.

It will be intriguing to see if Nebraska football is able to land Jones. He would give them another playmaker in the running back room, as the coaching staff looks to bring in talents of their own.