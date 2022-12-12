Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from Huskers

William Watson on a visit Photo by (Jeremy Birmingham/On3)

Nebraska football lost a commitment on Sunday afternoon as 2023 quarterback William Watson flipped from the Huskers to Virginia Tech per a report from Peter Warren of On3.com.

Watson piqued Nebraska’s interest earlier this year. He received an offer from the program on January 22, and committed on February 22. He took an official visit to the program on June 17, 2022.

The quarterback performed well at the high school level for Springfield Central. He was named the 2021 Massachusetts High School Player of the Year. Watson put together a season that saw him record 2,028 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also showed he had the ability to run the football, recording 69 rushing attempts for 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

This news does not come as much of a surprise. Former Nebraska football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple recruited him. Whipple is no longer on the staff. The pair had known of each other since Whipple’s days as the head coach at the University of Massachusetts. With the new Nebraska football coaching staff in the fold, Watson was heavily recruited by the Virginia Tech coaching staff.

Now, it appears that the quarterback wants a fresh start. Watson is comfortable with how he fits in the Virginia Tech offense, as transcribed by Brian Dohn of VTScoop.com.

"The offense plays right into my skill set," Watson said. "It's RPOs. I can run, I can pass or I can just hand it to my running back and let him make a play. That offense fits right into my skill set."

Nebraska has been busy recruiting over the past couple of weeks. The program could potentially find a player to replace Watson’s spot in the class fairly quickly. It’s been a busy couple of weeks, full of roster turnover. Sunday was a day full of commitments for the program, and the recruiting news does not appear to be slowing down.