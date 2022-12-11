Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to program

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33UVvR_0jf5BvEX00
Nebraska fans during a game.Photo by(Bri Melton/WOWT)

Nebraska football landed their second commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Sunday, as 2023 running back Kwenten Ives committed to the program. This was first reported by Bryan Munson of On3.

He is not ranked in either the 247Sports Composite .or regular rankings. He had four offers on the table, including Nebraska. He also had Monmouth, Stony Brook, and Temple extend an offer his way. He took a visit to Nebraska on Friday, and was recruited by running backs coach EJ Barthel.

Ives is a New Jersey native. He measures in at six-foot-three, 180 pounds. As soon as he gets the football and his hands, he can make plays. He is able to burst through a hole with ease, and has enough strength to finish a play. He has enough vision to be able to cut on a dime and gain extra yards. That type of running style is found prevalently in several of the Big Ten running backs.

He had 1438 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in 10 games for Palmyra High School in 2021

This is the second commitment in less than a week for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football coaching staff. Wide receiver Brice Turner also committed to the program earlier this week. He had zero stars before Nebraska football recruited him. He is now a three-star commitment. It will be intriguing to see if that happens with Ives as well.

Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy on the recruiting trail over the past couple of weeks. Ives is yet another good find by a coaching staff that prides itself on development. It will be intriguing to see how he fits into the offensive equation for Nebraska down the road. He has the skill set to be able to make an impact.

# Nebraska Football

Comments / 0

Published by

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football. I also dabble in Nebraska basketball news as well as baseball and volleyball.

Lincoln, NE
381 followers

