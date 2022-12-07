Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portal

Jimari Butler during a game against Iowa.Photo by(Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Nebraska football outside linebacker Jimari Butler entered the transfer portal on Wednesday morning. He made the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, and this was confirmed in a report from Michael Bruntz of 247Sports.

Butler came to the Nebraska football program from Murphy High School in Alabama. He did not play in his first season in Lincoln, but managed to get action in 2021. He played two games against Fordham and Buffalo.

Last season was his big breakout season. He played in every game, and played on both defense and special teams. He recorded nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup. One of the highlights of his season was a two-tackle game against Illinois.

He was one of two Alabama natives and Nebraska football 2020 class, with Logan Smothers being the other.

This is a bit of a loss for Nebraska football. He was an experienced defender, who got his first action last season. He was starting to find his groove, and that allowed him to be a contributor on the defense. Nevertheless, he will look to find a new home, as Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule looks to fill the roster with players of his own. This just adds to the attrition we have seen over the past couple of days for Nebraska football.

It will be intriguing to see who takes Butler’s place. There are several names in the transfer portal, and it’s not as though Butler cannot be replaced. He made an impact, but there are also players in the portal ready to play right now.

Lincoln, NE
