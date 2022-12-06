Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice Turner

Fans during the Nebraska game Photo by (Eric Francis/Getty Images

Nebraska football landed its first commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Tuesday afternoon. The program landed receiver Brice Turner. Turner made the announcement on Twitter.

Turner is not ranked in the 247Sports or Composite Rankings. He had two offers on the table, with the other offer being from Prairie View A&M. He was recruited to Nebraska by secondary coach Evan Cooper.

One of the biggest things Turner has to offer is his speed. He ran a 10.48 100-yard-dash and a 21.40 200-yard dash. Getting speed into the program was something that Rhule emphasized in his introductory press conference last week. Turner certainly fits the bill here.

He served as a dual-threat player for Bay City High School in Texas. He recorded 14 rushing attempts for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Turner was also able to show his receiving prowess, tallying 22 receptions for 495 yards and six touchdowns.

Several things are noticeable about Turner’s game. He possesses both tremendous athleticism and speed. This is particularly helpful as it relates to separation. As soon as the football is snapped, Turner can get downfield quickly, and that allows him to win his matchups against corners. This combination of speed and athleticism allows him to be a playmaker.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks No. 62 overall in the country per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The class has seen a shakeup over the last week or so, as several players have decommitted. This was an important commitment for the new coaching staff, as they look to get things going in recruiting. This is a commitment with a lot of potential.

It will be intriguing to see what other commitments Nebraska football is able to land over the next couple of days. There is no denying that the Nebraska football program will have a Texas flare for years to come.