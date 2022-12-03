Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes stop to visit Benjamin Brahmer

Benjamin Brahmer during a game. Photo by (Mike Schaefer/247Sports)

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was on the road Saturday morning, as he continued his recruiting blitz in the state of Nebraska. The coach posted a photo on Twitter. and this was confirmed by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.

This time, he was in Norfolk Nebraska, to visit several prospects, and stop in at Pierce High School to see tight end Benjamin Brahmer.

Brahmer committed to Nebraska on April 2, 2021. He is the best overall player in the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He only had two offers during his recruitment, as Nebraska and Iowa State were the schools. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton and inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud recruited him at the time.

He had an extremely productive 2022 season in which he reported 81 catches for 1,525 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those numbers were even better than his 2021 season that saw him record 63 catches for 1,119 yards and 14 touchdowns. Overall, he had a productive career for Pierce High School. He reported 197 catches for 3,511 yards and 46 touchdowns.

He measures in at six-foot-six, 220 pounds. He has speed and can make things happen after the catch, which is important for this group of tight ends. Speed is an important piece of the position now.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 55th overall in the country. Nebraska currently has five kids from the state committed in the class itself.

The new coaching staff is certainly doing their homework, as they look to keep those kids in the 2023 class. It is all part of the recruiting blitz that the Nebraska football coaching staff has been on over the last couple of days.