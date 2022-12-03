Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Ameer Abdullah voices strong support for Matt Rhule

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32ad66_0jWWJFIM00
Ameer Abdullah during a gamePhoto by(Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports)

Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule has had a busy week as he leads the program. Now, he is also getting endorsements from several Husker greats.

Running back Ameer Abdullah is one of them. Abdullah was with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 while Rhule was the head coach to the organization. The running back was also a key piece for the Huskers during his playing days at Nebraska. He spent four years with the program, and posted three 1,000-yard seasons.

He had his best season in 2014. That year, he recorded 264 carries for 1,611 yards and 19 touchdowns. His 6.1 yards per carry with the most he had during his time in Lincoln. He also proved to be a strong weapon and the passing game. He totaled 73 catches for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

The running back posted a video on Saturday morning urging fans to get behind the coaching staff. The staff themselves have been busy over the past couple of days, extending offers to prospects and recruiting. The staff was busy in the state of Nebraska on Friday, and conducted several in-home visits.

In the meantime, Abdullah hopes that Husker fans will give the new coaches a chance, as transcribed by Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.

"I know you guys are just as excited as I am to watch Coach Matt Rhule to Lincoln, Nebraska," Abdullah said in a social media clip aimed at Husker fans. "Now I spent a shorter extent with him with my time with the Carolina Panthers. Not only are we getting an excellent, excellent football coach. We're getting an even better human being, someone who is going to lead the program the right way, someone who is going to lead it the Nebraska way."

Results have to be shown on the field. However, there is no denying that the new coaching staff has created a buzz in their first week with the program.

