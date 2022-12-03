Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portal

Jaeden Gould during a game for Bergen Catholic Photo by (Brian Dohn/247Sports)

There was more news for Nebraska football on Friday evening, as several players entered the transfer portal. Safety Jaeden Gould, kicker Chase Contreraz, and wide receiver Kamonte Grimes all entered the transfer portal, per Steve Marik of InsideNebraska.

Gould was a four-star recruit. He was the top player in New Jersey, and was named the 2021 New Jersey High School Player of the Year. He played in one game against Oklahoma this season.

Kamonte Grimes came from Florida. He was the 50th overall athlete in the 2021 class, and the 90th overall player in his class from the state of Florida, per the 247Sports composite rankings. He committed to Nebraska on August 16, 2020.

Chase Contreraz saw his most action for the Nebraska football program as a sophomore in 2021. He converted all 11 extra-point tries and went two-of-four on field goals. One of the highlights of his Nebraska football career was when he tallied for extra points against Wisconsin last season.

These three are just more names in what has been a busy couple of days for Nebraska football in the transfer portal. Three Nebraska football players announced their intentions to go into the portal, on Thursday. Friday saw DeColdest Crawford decommit, leaving Nebraska with a thin group of wide receivers in the 2023 class.

It will be intriguing to see who fills their spots on the roster. The Nebraska football program is undergoing a rebuild. The Nebraska football coaching staff was out on the road Friday, visiting local high schools in the state of Nebraska. As for now, the Nebraska football program now has several extra spots on the roster.