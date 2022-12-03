Nebraska Football: WR Omarion Miller decommits from program

Omarion Miller during a practice. Photo by (Andrew Ivins/247Sports)

Nebraska football got some difficult news via a decommitment on Friday. 2023 four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller decommitted from the program. The wide receiver made the announcement on Twitter.

He originally committed to Nebraska on July 5, 2022. He was recruited to the program by Mickey Joseph and Brian Applewhite, both of whom are no longer on staff. Miller decommitted from the LSU Tigers on May 30, opening up the door for Nebraska.

Miller was part of a 2023 class that featured the likes of wide receiver Malachi Coleman. Coleman also decommitted, doing so on Thursday.

Miller had several offers on the table from various schools as a recruit. In addition to Nebraska, he also got offers from the likes of LSU, Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, and Louisiana-Monroe. He had eight offers in total.

Measuring in at six-foot-two, 190 pounds, Miller was a receiver that could stretch the field. He possessed the deep threat that Nebraska football was looking for in their offense. Now, they will look to find a replacement, as a new coaching staff looks to identify the best players for their scheme.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class has 13 commitments in the class. It ranks 55th overall nationally per the 247Sports rankings.

The loss of Miller certainly gives the class a big hole to fill. However, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule and his coaching staff have been recruiting at a frenzied pace over the past couple of days. This includes a busy day on Friday where they visited several high schools in the state of Nebraska.

Miller’s decommitment stings for the Nebraska football program. However, the new coaching staff should be able to land a playmaking wide receiver, as they look to implement their own offense of style under Rhule.