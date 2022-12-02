Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule visiting in-state WR Beni Ngoyi on Friday

Matt Rhule at his introductory press conference.Photo by(Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports)

The Nebraska football coaching staff was on the road Friday afternoon. Head coach Matt Rhule tweeted a picture of him going to Lincoln High School. Mitch Sherman of The Athletic confirmed that Rhule was there to see three-star wide receiver Beni Ngoyi.

Ngoyi committed to Iowa State on June 20. He is a three-star wide receiver. He is the 98th overall wide receiver in the 2023 class, and the seventh overall player in the class from the state of Nebraska per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The wide receiver had offers from the likes of Washington, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Minnesota. He visited Nebraska on April 18, and took one more visit to Washington on June 3. He visited Iowa State on June 10 before committing to the program 10 days later.

Ngoyi recorded 12 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. He had a more productive 2021 season, tallying 25 catches for 467 yards and six touchdowns. The Lincoln, Nebraska native was a deep threat in the 2021 season, averaging 51.9 yards per catch.

He has 38 catches for 684 yards and eight touchdowns in a varsity career that has spanned three seasons for Lincoln High School.

He measures in at six-foot-four, 180 pounds. The wide receiver possesses playmaking ability, as he can get down the field and get out of his break quickly. This could be an asset for Nebraska, as they look to continue to add playmakers to the roster.

There have been a string of recent transfer portal entries from the Nebraska football program. Landing in-state talent would help the program , as they look to rebuild and get back to stability.

