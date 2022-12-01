Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL Draft

Caleb Tannor during a game. Photo by (Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports)

There continues to be more movement on the Nebraska football front, as linebacker Caleb Tannor announced he would be declaring for the NFL Draft on Thursday. He made the announcement via social media.

Tannor spent five seasons with the Nebraska football program. He played in 46 total games, and recorded 125 total tackles.

His best season came in 2022. He recorded 43 total tackles, and 2.5 sacks on the season. He had several strong games in 2022, including 26-tackle performances against Minnesota and Michigan in back-to-back games. This was one of his best seasons of his career statistically. He also tallied six tackles for a loss, and the sacks were his highest in a season since 2019.

He first broke onto the scene for the Nebraska football program 2018. He appeared in nine games that season and recorded 10 total tackles. From there, he worked his way into becoming a key part of the Nebraska football defense.

Tannor was a four-star recruit and a member of the class of 2018. He was the 19th overall weak-side defensive end and the 37th overall player in the state of Georgia per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Tannor had offers on the table from Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia before committing to Georgia on July 24, 2017. He decommitted from the program on November 13, 2017. Nebraska football offered him on December 28 of that year, and he officially committed on February 7.

Tannor’s absence will be felt, as Nebraska football undergoes a new regime with Matt Rhule. It will be intriguing to see who steps up and replaces his production in the following seasons.