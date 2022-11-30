Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach

Jake Peetz at LSU. Photo by (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Nebraska football has announced another roach will be joining their coaching staff. Jake Peetz is expected to join the coaching staff as quarterbacks coach and in an undetermined special-teams role. This was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Peetz has experience with head coach Matt Rhule. He worked as the Carolina Panthers running backs coach in 2019, and as their quarterbacks coach in 2020. He has spent several years at the collegiate level. He was an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2013 and 2018. He also was LSU’s offensive coordinator in 2021.

His most recent role was with the Los Angeles Rams. While in Los Angeles, he was an offensive assistant under Sean McVay.

Peetz has certainly risen up the football ranks wherever he has been. Not only that, he has experienced success where he has gone as well. He was an offensive assistant in 2015. He worked with Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr, who was able to put together a season that included 3,987 passing yards, 32 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

This marks the second coaching hire for Nebraska football in as many days. The program also hired E. J. Barthel as their running backs coach on Tuesday afternoon. It will be intriguing to see what other moves will be made for this coaching staff, as Rhule looks to put his stamp on the team.

Peetz has a track record of building talent and a track record of development. These two things could be extremely important, as the new coaching staff looks to rebuild the Nebraska football program in a major way.