Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach

Nebraska helmet before a game.

The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.

Barthel will replace Bryan Applewhite, who served as the program’s running backs coach in 2022.

Barthel comes to Lincoln by way of the University of Connecticut. He spent two seasons with Rule as a member of the Carolina Panthers coaching staff. He worked with the running backs and offensive line, in addition to the personnel department.

He has experience prior to his days in Carolina as well. He was the recruiting coordinator\running backs coach for William and Mary in 2019. He also worked as the running backs coach at Howard in 2018 and Albany in 2017.

One of the things that is intriguing about his coaching resume is that he worked at Penn State in 2016. He served as the recruiting coordinator for the Nittany Lions. Saquon Barkley was a sophomore at the time. Miles Sanders was a freshman. That team finished 11-3 and lost in the Rose Bowl to USC by a 52-49 margin.

It will be intriguing to see how he leaves his stamp on the program. There is little doubt that he has a background in recruiting as well as developing running backs. His background at the position could fit well with Nebraska’s goal of running the football more in the Big Ten as they look to establish that identity.,

His experience as recruiting coordinator could also be a bonus, as Nebraska football looks to get up to speed under Rhule's new regime. There seems to be a cohesiveness between staff roles, as offensive line experience and recruiting are traits of the new coaching staff. Time will tell how it will all mesh together.

