Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in program

Nebraska football held their introductory press conference for new head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Rhule covered several things in the press conference itself. Throughout it, he established the identity that he wants to bring to the program. Toughness and development were two of the biggest things that he focused on.

The head coach has a history of building programs, first at Temple and then at Baylor. He took a Temple program to back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016.

He then was able to do the same at Baylor. He went 1-11 in his first season with the program. However, as he built them up, results followed. He went 7-6 and 2018 and 11-3 in 2019. The 2018 season included a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

Monday’s press conference allowed fans and media members alike to see the identity Rhule has built with previous teams. Physicality and work ethic were to things he mentioned during his press conference

“I want to build a team that’s tough. I want to build a team that’s hard-working. I told the team that today. ‘The price of glory is paid here at 6 AM. The price of glory is paid on the recruiting trail. Like, we are going to work hard.”

‘We are going to work harder, I can’t say work harder than anybody else, but we are going to work harder than we have ever asked ourselves to work. This is going to be hard. You can’t win three games and then four games and then just come to work excited about ‘Hey what’s going to happen next?’

The 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class could allow Rhule to have a source of stability heading into his tenure. The 2023 class ranks 31st overall nationally and features several four-star recruits. The Nebraska football program could establish that physical mentality . The Big Ten conference features several programs such as Wisconsin and Minnesota that have built their program identity on physicality.

It will be intriguing to see how Rhule’s strategy is executed once he gets fully settled into the program. However, there is a clear identity with how he wants to run his program. It may be the identity that lines up with the history of Nebraska football.