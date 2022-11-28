Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back

Nebraska flag in the end zone Photo by (Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images)

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.

Newberry is committed to Colorado currently. He is the 76th overall running back in the 2023 class per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He holds a numerical rating of 86 per the 247 Sports player rankings. He had offers from Indiana, California, Vanderbilt, and Georgia Tech among others. He committed to Colorado on April 11.

He recorded 231 carries for 1,736 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season for South Grand Prairie high school in Texas. He tallied 3,017 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during three years of recorded statistics.

Newberry measures in at 6 feet, 200 pounds. He has a unique mix of physicality and speed. As soon as he finds a hole, he immediately burst through it. Changing direction quickly is also a strength of his. That being said, he is a very good north-south runner.

He possesses the ability to break away from tackles with his speed and physicality. Getting to the second level quickly is also one of his bigger assets.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class has 15 commitments. It ranks 31st overall nationally, per the 247Sports team rankings. That may change, as head coach Matt Rhule and his coaching staff will look to leave their imprint on the program. One of the things Rhule can bring to the program is his ability to recruit the Texas area.

Rhule has been able to recruit the state of Texas at a high level during his tenure with Baylor. It will be intriguing to see if the Nebraska football program can make their mark in the Lone Star State. Establishing a pipeline there could be extremely beneficial.