Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealed

The contract details for Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule have been released. it is an eight-year, $72 million deal, per Sports Illustrated’s Zach Koons.

This new deal will make him the eighth-highest paid college football coach in the country. Alabama head coach Nick Saban tops the list at $11.7 million per season. Kirby Smart of Georgia is second on the list at $11.25 million.

Rhule comes in third on the list in terms of his Big Ten counterparts. Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker both make $9.5 million.

In addition to the salary that was paid, Nebraska was also able to take care of the $34 million the Panthers still owed him, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport . Nebraska had to pay big in order to land Rhule, and it appears they did so on both ends of the spectrum.

The Huskers paid $35 million over seven years for Scott Frost in December 2017. This money is slightly larger than what Nebraska paid for Frost.

The length of the contract could indicate a rebuild for Nebraska football, as they look to have their first winning season since 2016. That year, they finished 9-4 and lost in the Music City Bowl to Tennessee.

Rhule’s $9 million base salary could give Nebraska the opportunity to land quality assistant coaches. It will be intriguing to see when assistant coaches are announced. Rhule’s introductory press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

A new era of Nebraska football is beginning. Rhule was one of the hottest names on the head coaching market, and now he will have the salary to match it.