Nebraska Football: Punter Brian Buschini is staying with program

Nebraska football players are making decisions about their future, following Friday’s game against Iowa. One player from this season plans to stay with the program. Punter Brian Buschini announced that he will be returning to Lincoln, doing so via Twitter.

The punter averaged 44 yards per punt on 62 attempts this season. That was the sixth-highest average in school history. One of his best punting games in terms of yards came against Minnesota on November 5. He had six punts for 333 yards and averaged 55.5 yards per kick.

He dealt with an injury midseason, but still managed to perform at a high level. One of his other notable games came against Georgia Southern. He had four points for 202 yards, and averaged 50.5 yards per punt.

This is certainly positive news for the Nebraska football program. The Huskers had trouble punting prior to Buschini’s arrival. He stabilized the position and gave the Nebraska football defense the opportunity to play with long fields.

This is certainly a valuable announcement, as it gives Nebraska football another key returning player. There is going to potentially be a lot of turnover within the program. Having his consistency in terms of punting the football will be important. There are no guarantees as to what the potential offense is going to look like, and there will be many new parts on that side of the football. That stability will be important for a program undergoing change again next year.

It will be intriguing to see who stays and who goes within the program. At the very least, Buschini gives the Nebraska football program reassurance that a valuable returning player will be here.