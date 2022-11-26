Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draft

Trey Palmer against Purdue Photo by (Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire)

Saturday was an afternoon of news for the Nebraska football program. Wide receiver Trey Palmer announced he would not be returning for the 2023 season. He made the announcement via social media.

Palmer had a successful first season with the program. He recorded 71 catches for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. He was able to get production in bunches, as he recorded three 100-yard games on the season. His highest total was a 237-yard effort against Purdue on October 15.

Palmer most recently recorded a 100-yard game on Friday against Iowa. He tallied nine receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He broke Stanley Morgan Jr’s program receiving record of 1,004 yards in the process.

He was a dynamic playmaker for Nebraska and gave them a deep-ball threat. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph recruited Palmer to Nebraska, and he arrived to the program via the transfer portal in January.

This will leave a hole in the Nebraska football offense, at least for a little while. They do have talent coming down the road for the 2023 class. Malachi Coleman headlines the ‘23 class, and has the potential to be a top talent. Even still, there is no denying that Palmer brought enormous production and playmaking ability to the offense.

It will be intriguing to see who steps up for Nebraska football as they look to replace Palmer's production. Even still, there is no denying that Nebraska has had success with wide receivers in the transfer portal. Samori Toure was drafted by the Green Bay Packers after a stellar 2021 season. It is quite possible that Palmer will be able to have success in the NFL as well.