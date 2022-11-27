Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coach

Matt Rhule during a press conference with Carolina Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe

Nebraska football has their new head coach. The program signed Matt two Rhule to an eight-year contract on Saturday afternoon, per the Nebraska Athletics website

Rhule most recently coached for the Carolina Panthers, after taking over the position in 2020. He had an 11-27 record in three seasons with Carolina.

He was able to turn around Baylor and Temple at the collegiate level. In his third season at Temple, he went 10-2 in the regular season. He won the American Athletic Conference, and made it to the 2015 championship game.

He was able to build stability within the Temple program, leading the owls to 26 victories over his final three seasons with the program.

Rhule also found success at Baylor. He went 7-6 in his second year with the program and led them to a win in the Texas Bowl. 2019 was where he really saw the growth of the Baylor program. Baylor went 11-3, including 8-1 in the Big 12 Conference.

He has extensive experience in assistant roles as well. He also coached with Albright College, Buffalo, UCLA, Western Carolina, and the New York Giants in the NFL.

He played linebacker at Penn State from 1994-1997.

Rhule officially released a statement on Saturday afternoon, per the Nebraska Athletics website.

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program," Rhule said. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can't wait to get started."

The coach will have his work cut out for him, as Nebraska football looks to continue to build the program. It will be intriguing to see what type of assistants he brings into the program, as a new coaching staff gets their opportunity to leave a mark on the program.

After weeks of speculation, Rhule has finally been announced as the new head coach of the Nebraska football program.