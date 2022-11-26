Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in win

Trey Palmer after the Iowa game Photo by (Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press)

Nebraska football beat Iowa by a 24-17 score on Friday afternoon. It was the first win for Nebraska against Iowa since 2012, and wide receiver Trey Palmer was a big part of that.

Palmer caught nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. An 87-yard catch was his longest of the afternoon. It was a go-route that was timed by quarterback Casey Thompson. Palmer was able to catch the ball and go off to the end zone.

He broke some records on Saturday in the process. He broke the single-season receiving yards record by recording 1,043 yards on the season at the end of Friday’s game. That broke Stanley Morgan Junior’s number of 1,004 yards, which he set in 2018.

Palmer recorded his third 100-yard receiving game of the season on Saturday as well. It was a fitting end to the season for a player that was a key piece of Nebraska’s offense.

Thompson made sure to feed Palmer the football, and that allowed for Nebraska’s offense to move down the field quickly. It was a sight that Nebraska fans saw all season, as Palmer was able to make catches early, and continue that momentum throughout the course of the game. His route-running was on display again, as he was able to win his matchups against the Iowa secondary.

It was another strong day for a player who is still undecided about his future. Currently, he projects as a mid-round prospect and is listed as the 33rd overall wide receiver in his draft class per NFLDraftBuzz.com.

No matter what Palmer decides to do in the offseason, there is little doubt that his effort on Friday was nothing short of historic.