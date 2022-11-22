Nebraska football: Huskers offer in-state kicking standout Tristian Alvano

A view of Memorial Stadium during a game Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images

Nebraska football offered Nebraska high school kicking standout Tristan Alvano on Tuesday morning. The kicker played exceptionally well for Omaha Westside on Monday night during the Class A championship game. He made five field goals and showed off his range with a 45-yard game-winning field goal.

Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph was in attendance at Monday’s game. Joseph offered the kicker on Tuesday morning.

This adds to what has been an incredible year for the kicker. He has tallied 11 made field goals, and 66 PATs made on as many attempts. He has also proven to be effective in the kickoff game, recording 65 touchbacks on 87 total kickoffs, according to statistics from MaxPreps.com.

This offer is significant as Nebraska football continues to try and improve their kicking game. The Huskers have found stability at the position so far this season, after years of struggling to find just that . Timmy Bleekrode has made 31-of-32 extra points and eight-of-10 field goals. He had 13 points against Purdue on October 15, in what was a season-high performance.

Now, Nebraska is looking to build for the future at the position. Alvano discussed the story behind the offer. Joseph offered the kicker as a preferred walk-on, but he told Alvano that he could get a scholarship offer if he won the starting job for Omaha Westside. That offer came early Tuesday, as the kicker told Luke Mullen of the Omaha World-Herald.

“That’s what he told me this morning, and I was blown away,” Alvano said. “He wanted to call me at 5 a.m. and I was still asleep; he wanted to talk me to last night because he didn’t want me to leave the stadium without an offer. But, when I woke up and talked to him it was a great start to the day.”

The outlook for the Nebraska football program remains to be seen. There could be a new head coach announced shortly. Even still, it seems as though recruiting kids in the state of Nebraska is a priority.