Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-day

Derrick Walker during a gamePhoto by(Rick Ostentoski/Getty Images)

Nebraska basketball forward Derrick Walker has been out for the entire 2022 season to this point. Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media on Tuesday, and indicated, Walker was day-to-day as reported by Robin Washut of Rivals.com.

Walker has been a key piece for the Nebraska basketball program since his arrival in the 2020 season. In 48 games for Nebraska, he has averaged 24.4 minutes per game, to go along with 8.3 points per contest. He really blossomed as a key piece for the program during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 9.5 points per game, to go along with six rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest.

Walker has established himself as a viable presence inside the paint for the program. His return whenever that may be, will give the program a boost, as they look to build off their 3-1 start to the season.

The Big Ten conference is strong in basketball this season. The huskers will need all hands on deck, and Walker is certainly a key piece of the program.

Nebraska basketball is set to face a tough stretch of games in the coming days. It begins with Oklahoma on Thursday , and continues with the likes of Boston College, before they have to take on Creighton, who is the 10th ranked team in the country.

It will be intriguing to see when Walker’s return is, as Nebraska will look to finish a strong stretch of games before Big Ten play begins. The program has been cryptic at times about Walker’s status, and Monday’s news certainly adds to that.

