Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in loss

Anthony Grant running against Indiana Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska football suffered a difficult loss at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. However, Anthony Grant put together a strong performance.

Grant rushed the football 21 times for 115 yards. He got things going early, as he had 84 yards on 14 carries before halftime. He set the tone on the ground.

This was a statistic of significance when you consider that Grant had 61 yards total against Illinois last Saturday. He had 35 yards against Purdue the week before that, and only 47 yards on October 7 against Rutgers. Running the football has been difficult at times for Grant.

Nevertheless, Nebraska football was able to find success early in doing so. This helped them get things going early. His vision was on display Saturday as well. He made the cuts and used his speed burst to get extra yards. The running game has been stagnant at times. That was not the case on Saturday. The utilization of the running game, especially in the first half, was important for a pass offense that was struggling on the afternoon. The commitment to running the football in the first half was also a positive in terms of playcalling. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple made a concerted effort to pound the rock.

It was a positive performance for a Nebraska football offense that needed a spark from the running game. it was one aspect of the football game that was consistent on Saturday. Grant’s performance was encouraging, as Nebraska football looks to balance their offense at a more consistent level. Saturday was a day where Grant looked like the running back we saw slashing through defenses at the beginning of the season.

These next three games are extremely important for the Nebraska football offense. They face Michigan next Saturday, before they take on Wisconsin, and Iowa to finish the year. All three of those teams have an explosive Big Ten running game. In turn, they have a balanced offense. The Huskers may need to match the balance of their opponents, or these next three games may not end up in their favor. Grant can of them do that due to his ability.