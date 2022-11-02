Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba Purdy

Chubba Purdy (left) warms up with Casey Thompson (Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska football offensive coordinator Mark Whipple gave an encouraging update on backup quarterback Chubba Purdy on Wednesday following practice. He indicated the quarterback was progressing well following a rough outing against Illinois.

The quarterback went three-of-eight on the afternoon, throwing for 15 yards and an interception. It was part of an offensive outage for Nebraska. They totaled just 29 yards on 20 plays after halftime and Purdy struggled to complete passes and move the ball down the field.

Purdy could prove to play a big role in Saturday’s game against Minnesota. The status of Casey Thompson for Saturday’s game remains unclear. Purdy’s progression may be crucial to the result of the game on Saturday. Whipple indicated that Purdy was not a practice participant last week due to health, but that he has been practicing this week in preparation for Minnesota, per Michael Bruntz of Husker247.

“He practiced,” Whipple said of the difference from last week. “He didn’t practice last week. Just that — getting the reps — that part. Having a little more discussion. Had a good meeting on Sunday, just him and I. I said, ‘I believe in you, everybody on this team believes in you, there’s a good chance you’ll be the starter,’ so take it that way. One game doesn’t make a career, so we’ll see how it goes that way.”

Nebraska football needs either Purdy or Logan Smothers to be ready in the event that Thompson cannot go on Saturday. No official announcement has been made in regards to Thompson’s status for Saturday’s game. However, it appears that Purdy is in a better spot for game action on Saturday. Saturday’s game could potentially be a good test for the former Florida State quarterback, should Thompson not be ready to go.

This could also be a chance for him to show what he can do at the collegiate level. A full healthy week of practice with four games left in the season at least gives Purdy a chance to show what he can do for the program, especially if he plans on staying in Nebraska football’s plans for the future.