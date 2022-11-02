Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State position

Mickey Joseph during Illinois game Dylan Widger/USA Today Sports

Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph has been named as a potential head coaching candidate for Arizona State. This news was first reported by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.com.

There has been contact between Joseph’s representation and an entity involved with the Arizona State football program.

Joseph came to the Nebraska football program from LSU in December 2021. He quickly got the ball rolling on the recruiting trail, landing DeColdest Crawford, Trey Palmer, Malachi Coleman, and most recently Arnold Barnes among others.

Palmer is in the midst of one of the best seasons for a wide receiver in Nebraska football history. he currently has 48 receptions for 782 yards and five touchdowns on the season.

Joseph has history with the Nebraska football program. He played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988-1991. He threw for 980 yards,14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in four seasons in Lincoln.

Arizona State is looking for a new candidate for the head coaching position. Herm Edwards was fired by the program on September 18.

Joseph is in the midst of trying to stabilize the Nebraska football program. He is currently 2-2 on the year. Nebraska football has four more games on the schedule for the 2022 season. Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa are all left on the schedule.

This could be a very interesting development for both the Nebraska football program and Joseph himself. Joseph has been able to recruit well and put talent in positions to succeed in his short time at Nebraska. Perhaps other programs around the country have taken notice as well.