Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackle

Jailen Weaver (left) during Fan Day in August (CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD)

Nebraska football has struggled at the offensive line position. It appears they are looking internally for some help. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph mentioned during his media availability on Tuesday that former defensive lineman Jalien Weaver is being moved to offensive line.

Weaver came to Nebraska as a three-star prospect. He was the 52nd overall edge defender in the 2021 class. He committed to Nebraska football on Halloween in 2020. Weaver was recruited to Nebraska by Tony Tuioti.

Weaver currently measures in at six-foot-eight, 345 pounds. He has yet to play a game for Nebraska football this season, but could see ample playing time on the line, as the coaching staff tries to find pieces that work together on the line.

It appears that this was not a case of the interim head coach making the decision on his own, as noted by Michael Bruntz of Husker247.

Joseph confirmed that redshirt freshman Jailen Weaver is working with the offensive line at tackle. Joseph said Weaver reached out during the bye week and said he wanted to meet with Joseph about making the move.

This is an offensive line for Nebraska football that has struggled in protecting the quarterbacks. Nebraska is in a tricky position on the line, as they look to find pieces that are going to fit and work for the final four games of the season. This is a case where Nebraska just has to find internal solutions as best they can.

Weaver’s size and frame would make him a useful addition to the offensive line. Nebraska just has to find something that can work at the position at this point in the season. It will be interesting to see if Weaver can help stop the bleeding, especially with defensive lines such as Michigan and Iowa providing a challenge for the Nebraska football program in a couple weeks.