Nebraska Football announces 2023 schedule

Nebraska comes out of the tunnel before a game Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska football announced their 2023 schedule on Twitter on Wednesday morning, as preparations are being made for the 2023 season.

The Huskers open up on August 31 against Minnesota. They then face Colorado, as the first two games of the season will be on the road. They have a favorable home slate during the last three weeks of September. The opponents will be Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, and Michigan.

The month of October presents a bit of a challenge with games against Illinois, Northwestern, and Purdue. Illinois is on the road, while Northwestern and Purdue are at home. Michigan State is the first opponent for Nebraska football in November, while Maryland is a home game the following week. Wisconsin and Iowa finish out the schedule, with Wisconsin being a road game and Iowa being a home game.

The opener against Minnesota will take place on a Thursday, giving Nebraska football fans a chance to catch early action. Northern Illinois and the Louisiana Tech in September gives Nebraska a favorable two-game slate, before reaching the tougher part of the schedule. October and November seem to be a bit more challenging, as Iowa rounds out the year in customary fashion.

Two games on the road to open up things will be a challenge for Nebraska football, as a new head coaching regime will be in effect. Nevertheless, the schedule does seem favorable for Nebraska football, as they look to compile a winning season and turn the tide around within the program. The opener against Minnesota may be able to tell quite a bit about the direction that the program will be headed in.