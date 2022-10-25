Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RB

Nebraska's mascot looking out window Justin Mohling | University Communication

Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail, and they offered a high-profile running back on Monday evening. 2024 four-star RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by the program He made the announcement on his Twitter.

Valentine currently plays at Chandler High School in Chandler Arizona. He is a four-star running back according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He has an offer sheet that includes the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, and California. He has six offers in total.

Valentine is a running back who is very shifty. He can break through holes as soon as he gets the hand off, and that allows him to use his acceleration to his advantage. His vision is also something that is a source of strength. As soon as he sees a hole, he immediately accelerates and tries to make the play develop. He is able to get upfield quickly, and can use his speed to turn those upfield runs into long gains.

Elusiveness is also a strength of his. He is difficult to tackle, and uses every bit of his six-foot, 175-pound frame

Nebraska football has a running back room full of depth right now. Leading the charge is Anthony Grant. However, Grant is a junior and will be graduated by the time Valentine would arrive on campus. Nebraska football has struggled at developing running backs as of late. A player like Valentine could help buck the trend.

Currently, the Nebraska football 2024 recruiting class has zero commitments. There has been an uptick of offers lately on the recruiting trail, as Nebraska begins to prepare for the 2024 class.

Running back is a position that the program is always seemed to focus on in recruiting. Now, they appear to be scouting for the future, with the slew of upperclassman running backs already on the roster. if anything, they are trying to build a pipeline at the position.