Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for season

Nick Henrich during a game John S. Peterson/Hail Varsity

Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph delivered difficult news in regards to the Nebraska football program. Linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the season as noted by Zack Carp of InsideNebraska.

Henrich had 27 tackles in five games this season. He suffered an injury against Purdue, which is what put him on the shelf for the remainder of the game. He had eight tackles in the contest.

The Omaha native has had a successful Nebraska football career. He has recorded 163 total tackles. Last season was a big one for him. He recorded 99 tackles and assisted on 60 of them. The linebacker was a big part of the Nebraska football defense, and he slid right into the linebacker rotation, and was able to make an impact.

The linebacker suffered injuries at the beginning part of the year, but was able to come back for the Oklahoma game. From there, it looked like he was getting into a groove, as he had five tackles against Indiana and nine tackles against Rutgers.

This means that Nebraska football will see a lot more of Chris Kolarevic. It’s also worth noting that Nebraska football did get some important news at the position this week. Luke Reimer is set to return. Nevertheless, this is a big blow to the unit, as it means the program is down a veteran player.

It will be intriguing to see if guys like Kolarevic can fill the void left by Heinrich’s injury. The Nebraska football program has prided itself on its linebacker play over the past couple of seasons. Henrich has been a part of that. Now, it’s going to be up to somebody else to fill that void. It will not be easy to fill his shoes, but it may give the coaching staff an idea of the type of depth the program is working with.