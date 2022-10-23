Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor

The Great Cornholio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2987Hx_0ijL9HmU00
Memorial Stadium vs. WyomingSteven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska football is making a bunch of offers in the junior college circuit, and they continued on Friday. They extended an offer to 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor as noted by Michael Bruntz of 247Sports.

Taylor is currently in the middle of the season at Hutchinson Community College. He has 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and five sacks. He is set to graduate in December. He also has an offer from Oregon State. He visited Oregon State on October 15.

Edge rusher continues to be a position that Nebraska football’s recruiting at a high level. They have gotten decent production from the edge rushing position so far this season. Their biggest producer at the position is Ochaun Mathis. He has 36 tackles and two sacks on the season. This is a position that Nebraska football has historically struggled at getting production from. The program needs to continue to recruit the position at a high level.

Taylor can bring several things to the table. He measures in at six-foot-six, 240 pounds. He has speed, and can fire off the edge. This allows him to get into the offensive backfield quickly, and disrupt a play.

This type of disruption is what’s needed for the Nebraska football defense. They are struggling at several positions defensively, most notably on the defensive line. Nebraska has lacked a disruptive edge rusher for a couple seasons. Taylor would make sense for this program due to his skill set. In addition, this would allow the program to keep building depth at the position. Getting consistent depth at several positions has been a struggle for the Nebraska football program.

The 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class does not lack playmakers. They have four four-star recruits in the class, and that ranks 38th overall. Their most recent commitment came from four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday.

Nebraska has recruited at the junior college level before, and it appears that they are making a concerted effort to do so again.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nebraska Football

Comments / 0

Published by

A Nebraska athletics Writer and blogger whose focus is primarily on football. I also dabble in Nebraska basketball news as well as baseball and volleyball.

Lincoln, NE
131 followers

More from The Great Cornholio

Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football announces 2023 schedule

Nebraska comes out of the tunnel before a gameSteven Branscombe/Getty Images. Nebraska football announced their 2023 schedule on Twitter on Wednesday morning, as preparations are being made for the 2023 season.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RB

Nebraska's mascot looking out windowJustin Mohling | University Communication. Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail, and they offered a high-profile running back on Monday evening. 2024 four-star RB Ca’Lil Valentine was offered by the program He made the announcement on his Twitter.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for season

Nick Henrich during a gameJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph delivered difficult news in regards to the Nebraska football program. Linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the season as noted by Zack Carp of InsideNebraska.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: LB Luke Reimer back for Illinois game

Luke Reimer against Minnesota(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) Nebraska football released a depth chart on Monday and there was a notable addition to it. Linebacker Luke Reimer appears to be healthy and ready to go, as he is listed as the starting linebacker per Michael Bruntz of Husker247.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chart

Chris Hickman on the fieldJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football released a depth chart on Monday for their upcoming game against Illinois on Saturday. A notable absence on the depth chart was tight end Chris Hickman as noted in a report from Michael Bruntz of Husker247.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitment

Mickey Joseph on the sideline(Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Nebraska football landed a commitment from 2023 four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday evening. Following his commitment, Coleman explained the reasons why he committed to the Nebraska football program.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to program

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 for-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday. Coleman is the fourth overall athlete in the 2023 class, and the top overall player in his class from the state of Nebraska.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announced

Mickey Joseph during a gameSteven Branscombe / Contributor Photo/Getty. The time for the Nebraska football-Illinois game has been set. The October 29 contest will take place at 2:30 PM CT, as noted by the Big Ten.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with Huskers

Marcus Washington during practice(Jimmy Watkins\ Omaha.com) Nebraska football wide receiver Trey Palmer has gotten a ton of credit for his play. He has been Nebraska’s top wide receiving weapon. However, another wide receiver has emerged as a key part of the Nebraska football passing game. Marcus Washington has picked up his play.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 season

The Blackshirt jersey during practicrJohn S. Peterson/Hail Varsity. Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced the Blackshirts would not be returning for the 2022 season. Blackshirts have been given as an honorary gesture to the best defensive players over the course of the season.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir Johnson

Rahmir Johnson during a gamePhoto by David Berding/Getty Images. Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph give an update on running back Rahmir Johnson’s status heading into Saturday’s game against Purdue.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 season

Thomas Fidone in a game(Matt Foster/KETV) Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph gave a sobering update on Thursday about the health of tight end Thomas Fidone. He does not expect Fidone to be able to play this season.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Former LSU commit has good relationship with Mickey Joseph as he heads to Nebraska campus

Nebraska's new football field turfSean Callahan\Rivals.com. Nebraska football is set to have a busy recruiting weekend, with the Friday Night Lights event kicking things off on Friday. One of the top-rated visitors to the event has trust in Mickey Joseph as he heads to Lincoln.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Basketball: 2023 PG Chase Clemmons commits to program

Nebraska basketball court during a gameEric Francis/Getty Images. Nebraska basketball is able to pick up a commitment on Friday afternoon. They landed 2023 three-star point guard Chase Clemmons, as the latter committed to the program.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson wants to work on pass-rushing

Saturday’s spring game was a strong showing for the defense, particularly when it came to stopping the passing offense. Garrett Nelson had a big hand in doing so. He had two sacks on the day and was able to disrupt the offense. He had a noticeable hand in disrupting the offense, even if it meant not getting completely to the quarterback.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska football: Garrett Nelson plays strongly in Red-White Spring Game

Garrett Nelson during a game against PurdueLee Smith/ The World-Herald. Saturday’s Nebraska football spring game was a good one for the defense. Overall, many defensive players performed well, and gave defensive coordinator Erik Chinander enter something to work with heading into fall camp. Garrett Nelson was among the many who had a strong day on Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: AJ Rollins has good day in Spring Game

The spring game is a chance for players to make an impact on the coaches. A strong showing at the spring game can oftentimes help a player’s stock rise. That’s exactly what it did for tight end AJ Rollins.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant productive in spring game

Anthony Grant during the spring gameJordan Opp photo / Nebraska Communications. Nebraska football had a productive spring game on Saturday. On both sides of the football, there were notable performances. One that popped out in particular was running back Anthony Grant.

Read full story
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Chubba Purdy poised in Husker debut

Nebraska flag in the end zoneEric Francis/Getty Images. There was quite a bit to unpack from the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday. Although the quarterback position struggled at times, Chubba Purdy played well.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy