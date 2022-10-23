Nebraska Football offers 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor

Memorial Stadium vs. Wyoming Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

Nebraska football is making a bunch of offers in the junior college circuit, and they continued on Friday. They extended an offer to 2023 edge rusher Nikko Taylor as noted by Michael Bruntz of 247Sports.

Taylor is currently in the middle of the season at Hutchinson Community College. He has 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, and five sacks. He is set to graduate in December. He also has an offer from Oregon State. He visited Oregon State on October 15.

Edge rusher continues to be a position that Nebraska football’s recruiting at a high level. They have gotten decent production from the edge rushing position so far this season. Their biggest producer at the position is Ochaun Mathis. He has 36 tackles and two sacks on the season. This is a position that Nebraska football has historically struggled at getting production from. The program needs to continue to recruit the position at a high level.

Taylor can bring several things to the table. He measures in at six-foot-six, 240 pounds. He has speed, and can fire off the edge. This allows him to get into the offensive backfield quickly, and disrupt a play.

This type of disruption is what’s needed for the Nebraska football defense. They are struggling at several positions defensively, most notably on the defensive line. Nebraska has lacked a disruptive edge rusher for a couple seasons. Taylor would make sense for this program due to his skill set. In addition, this would allow the program to keep building depth at the position. Getting consistent depth at several positions has been a struggle for the Nebraska football program.

The 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class does not lack playmakers. They have four four-star recruits in the class, and that ranks 38th overall. Their most recent commitment came from four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday.

Nebraska has recruited at the junior college level before, and it appears that they are making a concerted effort to do so again.