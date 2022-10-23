Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph plays role in Malachi Coleman commitment

Mickey Joseph on the sideline (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Nebraska football landed a commitment from 2023 four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday evening. Following his commitment, Coleman explained the reasons why he committed to the Nebraska football program.

One of the reasons for his commitment was interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph and Coleman have had a strong relationship during the wide receiver’s recruiting process. Joseph has been in contact with the wide receiver as early as January, making sure to visit him as Nebraska football continued to make their recruiting blitzes across the state during the month of January.

Coleman is in the midst of his senior season for. He has 29 catches for 435 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 15 yards per reception for Lincoln East. A 51-yard grab has been the longest of the season for him to this point.

Evidently, Joseph’s work paid off. Coleman went into detail about how much the coach meant to him during the recruiting process. He explained more to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal-Star.

“That relationship I have with Mickey and this coaching staff is untouchable,” Coleman said. “Nobody’s going to have a relationship like we have.”

He added: “There were a couple of contenders, Georgia, Oklahoma and Nebraska, but what it came down to is my relationship with Mickey.”

Joseph has done quite a bit of recruiting work since he came to Nebraska in December. Omarion Miller, Jaidyn Doss, and Barry Jackson are just some of the names he has managed to land in his first 10 months with Nebraska. Nevertheless, Coleman was the big fish for Nebraska football, as Coleman was an in-state player.

It will be intriguing to see what type of impact Joseph continues to make on the recruiting trail. He has shown to be a capable recruiter for Nebraska football, and he may be a big part of piecing together the 2023 class, particularly as the stretch run of the regular season begins.