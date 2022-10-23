Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to program

Coleman at camp (Jeremy Johnson/On3.com

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 for-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman on Saturday. Coleman is the fourth overall athlete in the 2023 class, and the top overall player in his class from the state of Nebraska.

In addition to Nebraska, he also held offers several other programs. Georgia, Oregon, and Michigan were some of the bigger programs to offer him. He was recruited to Lincoln by interim head coach Mickey Joseph. His secondary recruiter was Barrett Ruud.

This is a massive commitment for Nebraska for a variety of reasons. For one, it gives them an athletic receiver that can make impact plays. Secondly, it allows them to have the top player in Nebraska, which could help with future recruiting classes. Nebraska is going to have an influx of talent in the state in the coming years. Landing a player like Coleman is important for the future of the program.

Coleman’s commitment represents a big jump for the Nebraska football 2023 recruiting class. They went from 176.17 team points to 191.50 in terms of the 2023 class per 247Sports.

Coleman is a dynamic player who can make things happen after the catch. One of his biggest strengths is getting the football in his hands and finding enough space to accelerate into the open field. He is a deep threat, which is something that Joseph looks for in all his recruits. This allows him to be a downfield weapon for the quarterbacks. Nebraska football is getting a player that can open up the offense down the field.

Currently, the 2023 Nebraska football recruiting class ranks 38th nationally. With 14 commitments, that puts them in a position to add more talent.

As far as Coleman is concerned, this is a landmark commitment not only for the 2023 class, but for recruiting in the state of Nebraska as well. It will be intriguing to see if this commitment creates a ripple effect for the rest of the state. There are many talented players coming out of the state of Nebraska in the coming years. Perhaps Coleman’s commitment will set a trend of keeping more in-state talent in the program.