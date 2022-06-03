Lincoln, NE

Former LSU commit has good relationship with Mickey Joseph as he heads to Nebraska campus

The Great Cornholio

Nebraska's new football field turfSean Callahan\Rivals.com

Nebraska football is set to have a busy recruiting weekend, with the Friday Night Lights event kicking things off on Friday. One of the top-rated visitors to the event has trust in Mickey Joseph as he heads to Lincoln.

Four-star wideout Omarion Miller will be making the pilgrimage to Nebraska. He is the highest-rated visitor this weekend. Miller decommitted from LSU on Monday. He had previously committed to the program on August 2, 2021, when Mickey Joseph was still with the program. Now, it appears that Nebraska football has a legit shot at the wide receiver.

Joseph was Miller’s primary recruiter. He is the 20th overall receiver in the 2023 class, and the seventh overall player in his class from the state of Louisiana per the 247Sports Composite rankings. The Vivian, La. native tallied 105 receptions for 2,309 yards and 28 touchdowns in two years of recorded high school statistics. Playing for North Cadoo High School, he has been the main weapon.

Bringing Miller to the program would give Joseph another one of his playmaking receivers to work with. Her to commit to Nebraska, this could benefit coach and player alike. Joseph and Miller have a strong relationship with each other, according to a report from Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

“Me and him have the best relationship ever,” the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Miller said of Joseph. “I’m one of those type of guys who’ll go up and go after ball in the air — be aggressive — and he likes that.”

Joseph has been known to develop strong relationships with his wide receivers and recruits. It appears that Miller is no exception here. It will be interesting to see if the relationship translates to a commitment for Nebraska. At the very least, it’s good for the Nebraska football program that they are able to get Miller on campus.

In what should be a busy summer, Friday is going to be important. Perhaps bigger than that, Nebraska football may be able to gain some traction in Miller’s recruitment this weekend.

Lincoln, NE
