Nebraska Basketball: 2023 PG Chase Clemmons commits to program

Nebraska basketball court during a game

Nebraska basketball is able to pick up a commitment on Friday afternoon. They landed 2023 three-star point guard Chase Clemmons, as the latter committed to the program.

He is the 36th overall point guard in his class, and the fourth overall player from the state of South Carolina per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Clemmons had an impressive offer sheet. He received offers from the likes of Georgia, Georgetown, and Houston in addition to Nebraska basketball. Most recently, he received an offer from Xavier on March 14.

On the Nebraska front, he officially visited the program on October 1, 2021.

In watching some of his highlights, Clemmons is very skilled at multiple things. For one, he is a solid shooter. That of course will help Nebraska basketball immensely. Aside from shooting, he can also make plays. He has good court vision, and is not afraid to pass the basketball in order to make his teammates better.

In a Fred Hoiberg offense, the point guards need to be playmakers. Clemmonds fits what Nebraska is looking for. He seems to be a solid shooter from beyond the arc, something that is paramount in today’s game of college basketball. His versatility is something that should be able to make him a key part of this Nebraska basketball offense.

The development of his cousin, Bryce McGowens, was one of the reasons Clemens committed to Nebraska basketball. The McGowan brothers were recruiting Clemens hard to come to Lincoln per a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham.

"They were recruiting me for the last two years," he said of the McGowens. "Bryce's development there was crazy. From seeing him in high school to where he is now is crazy. I just think their development was a big part because I want to be where Bryce is right now. Trey has been telling me how hard they're going to push me and telling me they're going to get my body right. They do a lot of lifting, a lot of recovery and stuff like that. Especially with my injuries, I feel like that is a major part."

With this commitment, the Nebraska basketball 2023 recruiting class has its first commitment. I could see this class not being as big, as the program looks towards the transfer portal. Time will tell, of course.

In any event, this was a big pickup for Nebraska basketball. It gives them a player they can develop, as well as another playmaking point guard.

