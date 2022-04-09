Nebraska Football: Chubba Purdy poised in Husker debut

Nebraska flag in the end zone Eric Francis/Getty Images

There was quite a bit to unpack from the Nebraska football spring game on Saturday. Although the quarterback position struggled at times, Chubba Purdy played well.

The Florida State transfer came in with defensive coordinator Mark Whipple in December. Saturday was his first chance to take the Memorial Stadium field and show what he could do. Overall, he had a successful day.

Purdy threw for 63 yards in the first half, including a 27-yard pass to tight end AJ Rollins and a 15-yard pass to Kamonte Grimes per Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald.

Aside from just the statistics, Purdy did several things well. For one, he threw the football accurately and had good placement. He did not try to do too much, he just took what the defense gave him.

Secondly, he looked poised in the pocket. It appears that Nebraska football is going to go under center quite a bit more. This could be something Nebraska football fans see a lot more with Mark Whipple. The Nebraska football offensive line did not have a strong day. However, Purdy was able to overcome that and make quick, accurate reads while dropping back from under center.

In the first half, he was able to make it a throw with defensive pressure in his face. That highlighted his command under center as well as his ability to keep plays alive. He looked calm and collected throughout the day.

His play on Saturday matched what was evident in his highlight films. The quarterback took what the defense gave him. He identified his target, and made quick throws. He did not try to do too much, and he didn’t try to force things.

It will be intriguing to see where Purdy falls in this quarterback battle. He had success on Saturday, and there is a good chance he could keep building on it.