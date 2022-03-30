Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis set to visit for spring game

Ochaun Mathis during a game Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nebraska football is set to have a major visit for their spring game on April 9. Former TCU edge defender Ochaun Mathis will be present for the game.

As noted a report by Mike Schaefer of 247Sports, one of Nebraska’s big selling points for Mathis will be playing time. Nebraska did make Mathis’s top five, but Texas appears to be the leader in his recruitment at the moment. Gary Patterson is a member of the Texas Longhorns staff, which could give the program a bit of an edge.

Mathis put together quite a resume for the Horned Frogs. In four seasons of play, he appeared in 38 games, making 34 starts. His best campaign came in 2020. That year, he recorded nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He ranked second in the Big 12 and sacks, and third overall in tackles for loss.

Edge defender is a priority position for Nebraska football. The program has been missing a dominant edge defender for quite some time. Mathis would fill that void. Landing Mathis would give the Huskers more credence as far as Texas recruiting. Brian Applewhite has really focused on the area since coming to Lincoln.

The spring game will give Mathis a chance to see what a Nebraska football game day experience is like. This could be an opportunity for them to really make a strong pitch to Mathis in regards to coming to Lincoln. The Longhorns appear to be the biggest obstacle for Nebraska football in terms of Mathis’s recruitment.

It will be interesting to see what comes of this visit. It is an important one for the Nebraska football program.